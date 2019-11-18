Donate costumes to kids in need

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Authority is asking for people to donate costumes they are no longer using.

This week, people are encouraged to drop off any old Halloween costumes. The Parks and Rec Department will give those costumes to kids who need them in 2020. People can drop-off the costumes at locations, such as Lake Stephens, the Raleigh County Commission building, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, the United Way of Southern West Virginia, and the Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority Admin building.

Director Molly Williams said giving back can ensure kids have the ability to celebrate and trick-or-treat next Halloween.

“Some children may not be able to afford costumes or they may not be able to get a costume for trick-or-treating or a party, and we wanted to try to fill that need. Costumes are one of those things that kids only wear one time because they’ll grow out of them the next year and they’re rather expensive, so if we can reuse them and help out other people in our community then that’s a great way to do it,” Williams said.

They’ll be accepting costume donations until November 22 at the locations listed above.