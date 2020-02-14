Donuts sell out fast at Totally Glazed

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Princeton became a hot spot for donut lovers. Totally Glazed opened on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 on 835 Mercer Street. This new donut shop sold out of donuts every single day of its opening week. They sold more than 1,800 donuts on Valentines Day.

Owner Bobby Jones said they announced people can only purchase two dozen donuts at a time to make sure everyone gets a taste of their sweet treat.

“I think it’s a temporary thing we want to do to ensure as many people as possible can get donuts right now. We’re producing more and more donuts everyday. We expect to increase everyday. I feel like even next week, we’ll stay open longer and longer as the days go through and the goal is to get as close to 2 o’clock as possible with fresh made dounts everyday,” Jones said.

The store’s hours of operation are Tuesday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. until 2 p.m.