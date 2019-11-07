DOW Days held at WVU Tech

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Students from Shady Spring Elementary School were able to get hands-on experience in the STEM field Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 9:30-11:30 a.m.

WVU Tech and DOW, a state chemical company, were able to get more than 80 fourth and fifth graders to come to WVU Tech’s campus for some projects and fun called DOW Days.

While going through these projects, students were able to get an introduction to what goes on in the STEM field. Fifth grader Kamri Jones said she learned a lot.

“At first, I had no clue about any of this stuff. But I come here and find everything that’s new. It’s just really a lot of fun,” Jones said.

This was the first time DOW Days was held.