Drainage issue causes headaches for Wyoming County community

ROCKVIEW, WV (WVNS) — There is a big hole on Hill Village Road in Rockview, Wyoming County, that makes it hard for people to get in and out of their homes when rainy weather hits. Billy Thomas lives on the road and said it has been this way for years.

“It just backs up with a hard rain or any rain of any amount. It backs up and causes people in the holler here to get stuck. You can’t get in or out,” Thomas said.

Russell T. Carothers also lives on Hill Village Road, formerly known as Brooks Hollow Road. He said when it rains, the people living on the road battle high water.

“Oh I’d say it’s right along here right along the waist. I mean, I know you can’t drive through it,” Carothers said.

Carothers and Thomas both said this makes it incredibly hard for people to get to work, or even go to school. Thomas said there is no way emergency services can get through if it is flooded.

“Emergency personell can’t get through here either. Ambulances, fire department, police. When we’re trapped out, they’re trapped out too,” Thomas said.

Thomas said the community came together to find answers and a possible fix to their problem by signing a petition.

“We’ve written a petition, had everyone sign it in this neighborhood. We’re going to take it to Department of Highways and try to get something done about it, maybe get it fixed,” Thomas said.

59 News went with them to deliver the petition to the Division of Highways in Pineville on Monday, but the building was closed due to the holiday. These community members will have to wait until offices reopen to deliver the petition.

