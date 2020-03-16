Elderly take advantage of social distancing

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Senior citizens are a group at high risk for having complications with COVID-19. While no current cases of the virus exist in West Virginia, many seniors are encouraged to take precautions for their health.

The Summers County Council on Aging provides services to seniors every day. Fiscal officer and Assistant Director, Debbie Sherwood, said they are noticing a decrease in seniors coming to the center because of COVID-19 concerns.

“Well I’ve noticed today, after going over things with them last week on how to look for symptoms and hygiene, but today I’ve really noticed it’s been down in attendance. There’s not many of them here,” Sherwood said.

She said they are encouraging people to stay home if they are sick or if a family member in their household is sick.