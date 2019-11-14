Elementary students collect items for those in need

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — In just one week, boxes were filled at Mercer Elementary School to help those in need. Fifth graders Rhynell Coatney and Zoey Williams said it was a nice project in which the whole school participated.

“We went to each class and put a box in each, and the kids just brought everything in,” they said.

Socks, hats, gloves, and scarves rapidly made their way into the boxes. Nearly 1,000 items were collected by eager students to donate to Amy’s House of Hope. President Fred Kinder picked up these items at the school Thursday morning.

“These items will be given out at Amy’s House of Hope. We have several people who come in that don’t have these items here and ask for socks and gloves like that because they’re battling the cold temperatures right now,” Kinder said.

Amy’s House of Hope can see up to 120 people a night who are in need of food and some warmth. These donated clothing items will be given to those people as soon as possible. Williams and Coatney said helping make this happen feels like they helped make the community a better place.

“It feels great to help other people in need,” the two of them said.