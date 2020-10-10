Employee at Bluefield High School test positive for COVID-19

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– An employee at Bluefield High School tested positive for COVID-19. Mercer County Public Schools made the announcement on their Facebook on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.
According to the post, students and staff who are exposed are in quarantined as the Mercer County Health Department continues to conduct contact tracing. Staff members will deep clean and disinfect the school.
