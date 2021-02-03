Experts give advice about icicles forming on your roof

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — We are no strangers to seeing icicles form on the roofs of our houses, but is there a safe way to take them down? Roofing experts warn there is no safe way for you to take down the icicles, but they did provide tips on how you can limit the amount of ice that forms on your roof.

“The easiest thing is heat tape in your gutters, and making sure your downspouts are cleared, that no water is going to run out that would be the first and easiest thing to do, but it could be a little bit costly,” Gary Raliff, the sales estimator and supervisor at Beckley Insulation said.



Ratliff also said the heat tape could prevent further leaks in your house.