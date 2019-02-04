Experts see increase in cell phone addiction

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Beckley, WV (WVNS) - A new study from the Center for Internet and Technology Addiction proved that roughly 90 percent of Americans overuse, misuse, and abuse their cell phone devices, and consider it some kind of addiction.

Cell phone addiction stems from dopamine levels in the body. According to the Center for Internet and Technology Addiction, cell phone usage increases dopamine levels in the body.

Hamlet Smith, with Life Strategies, said people crave more of an activity that increases dopamine levels.

"Whether that's creating a picture, or saying something funny, saying something destructive or mean. Where can I get that next high? That's what makes it addictive," Smith explained.

Smith said beating cell phone addiction can be hard, but it is doable. He said to schedule incremented time for cell phone and social media usage, and begin cutting back on the amount of time allowed in your schedule.

Smith also said to keep kids on a limited cell phone schedule to avoid addiction at such a young age.

"We've never been here before in society. This is new to us. It's probably going to take decades for us to understand and recover from what we're doing right now," Smith said.