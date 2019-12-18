Fayette County Clerk passes torch, successor sworn in

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Fayette County Clerk Kelvin Holliday is hanging up his hat after 27 years on the job.

Holliday is a Fayette County native and even spent some time as a sheriff’s deputy before taking on the County Clerk position in 1993. He said he is ready to take on the next phase of his life.

“I do a lot of things like after-school bible clubs, read-aloud program to the students in schools. Now I’ll have a lot of time for fun things like that, that I like to do,” Holliday said.

Holliday said he truly enjoyed his time as clerk.

“In addition to elections, my favorite part, we do a lot of certificates and helpful things to people. We’re not a clerk of courts, where people are going upstairs to go trial and divorce, or that sort of thing. We have the good part- we marry people, we have the birth records,” Holliday said.

Holliday said the people made the job worth it and for that, he is forever grateful.

“Thank you Fayette County, it’s been a real ride,” Holliday said.

And while the ride is over for Holliday, it is just beginning for Alicia Treadway. She spent nearly a decade working with Holliday in the voter registration office in Fayette County.

This is the first time in decades that a woman will hold the County Clerk position. The last time a woman held this position was in the 1970s. Treadway said she is honored to be elected for this position.

“It’s pretty much all of my hard work that I’ve done throughout the years and being beside Kelvin and knowing what he’s done, helping make his job a little easier with taking the stress off of him, and just letting my hard work pay off,” Treadway said.

Treadway was sworn in on Dec. 18, 2019 and will officially begin the job on Jan. 2, 2020.