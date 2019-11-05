Fayette County Health Department looking to cut down on negative impacts of vaping, e-cigarettes

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The Fayette County Clean Air Regulation of 2008 was created to prevent the unhealthy dangers of second-hand smoke. Administrator at the Fayette County Health Department, Teri Harlan, said the department is looking to amend this to further protect the public’s health.

“We’re currently in the process of just revising that regulation to include vaping and e-cigarettes,” Harlan said.

These new smoking trends have been a hot topic recently because of the negative impact they have on people’s health. Harlan said that is why the health department is working with others in the community to try and beat that.

“As a public health entity, we are charged with protecting the public’s health, and so its really important for us to partner with the businesses here, the restaurants, the hotels, the motels, and just to educate people,” Harlan said.

Dr. Anita Stewart with the Health Department said there are still a lot of unknown factors of e-cigarettes and vaping, but they do know it is not impossible for those devices to be negative on your health.

“So what we know is that it’s not a benign thing, which means that it’s not something that doesn’t cause harm, and that it is causing harm and death in ways that we’re not sure why it’s happening, which can be a really frightening thing,” Stewart said.

That is why these administrators want to stop people from being able to smoke those devices in public areas. Vaping and e-cigarettes would not be allowed in the same public places where cigarettes are also prohibited. Stewart said it is an opportunity for health experts to educate people as information becomes available.

“One of the biggest places to start with education is in the schools. It’s shocking to know that 80 percent of our high school kids have used some type of vaping product and when I see kids in the community, a lot of them aren’t aware of the potentials in harm and potential side effects in those products,” Stewart said.

The public is invited to the next Board of Health meeting on December 3, 2019, to voice their concerns and get more information. This amendment will need to pass the Board before going into effect.