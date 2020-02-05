FDA approves drug designed to help peanut allergy reactions

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS — Peanuts are a treat to some, but can be deadly for others. All over the world, people suffer with peanut allergies. Some are more serious than others.

Donald Asbury is an allergist working at the Allergy Asthma Center of Bluefield in Virginia. He said over the last few decades, peanut allergies have become more common.

“It’s probably increased in the younger populations obviously, but some of the people who started thirty years ago with the peanut allergy probably still have it. It’s not usually something that’s outgrown,” Asbury said.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently approved the first drug treatment for peanut allergy reactions. The name of the drug is Palforzia, and it aims to help reduce risk of an allergic reaction if someone is exposed to peanuts. While this is now an FDA approved drug, Asbury said people should still be cautious. He said he is not sure how everyone will react to the drug.

“It probably will not help everyone, and especially people that may not have a severe peanut allergy or a moderate allergy will be able to take this medication and maybe tolerate accidental exposure to peanut,” Asbury said.

He said he is unsure if the drug will fully work on those with severe peanut allergies. But if you are clear to take the drug, the FDA and Asbury both warn that it is not the ultimate cure for peanut allergies.

“It’s not the kind of medication that’s going to all of a sudden be able to make them eat all the peanut butter in the world,” Asbury said.

The FDA warned there are side effects that may occur when taking the drug. The FDA said the most common side effects are abdominal pain, vomiting, nausea, mouth tingling, itching of the mouth and ears, cough, runny nose, throat irritation, hives, wheezing, shortness of breath, and anaphylaxis.