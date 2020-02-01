First Fridays After Five set to return this month

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – First Fridays after Five returns to downtown Lewisburg on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, with free live music, tastings and art demonstrations. People can explore a lot of local talent and artists from 5 p.m to 8 p.m.

The evening ends at The Asylum with the Kristina Hughes Band playing from 9 p.m. to midnight for those interested in sticking around late.

For anyone interested in going out to First Fridays at Five, sponsored by City National Bank, find more information by going to visitlewisburgwv.com, or calling (304)-645-4333.