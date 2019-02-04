Digital Desk

Flower shops gear up for Valentine's Day

By:

Posted: Feb 04, 2019 06:18 PM EST

Updated: Feb 04, 2019 06:18 PM EST

Beckley, WV (WVNS) - With Valentine's Day approaching, local flower shops are getting ready to tackle all of the orders.

Nancy Sturgill, from Flowers by Nancy on N. Eisenhower Dr., said they are already starting to receive Valentine's Day orders. 

"Red roses, we generally see a lot of those. But we offer fresh cuts, candy, bears, and balloons," Sturgill said.

Sturgill also said that people will generally wait until the week of Valentine's Day to place orders, so she  warned not to procrastinate getting something for that special someone in your life. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

College Sports

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center