Beckley, WV (WVNS) - With Valentine's Day approaching, local flower shops are getting ready to tackle all of the orders.

Nancy Sturgill, from Flowers by Nancy on N. Eisenhower Dr., said they are already starting to receive Valentine's Day orders.

"Red roses, we generally see a lot of those. But we offer fresh cuts, candy, bears, and balloons," Sturgill said.

Sturgill also said that people will generally wait until the week of Valentine's Day to place orders, so she warned not to procrastinate getting something for that special someone in your life.