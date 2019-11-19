Free Thanksgiving meal offered to people in Hinton

Hinton, WV (WVNS) — The Ministry Place and the Hinton Chapter of Aglow gave the community something to be grateful for on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Pastor of the Ministry Place, Robbie Rodes, said people came through the doors for a free Thanksgiving meal.

“We have a roast turkey, and we have pork, barbecue pork, we have the gravy, the dressing, and cranberry, the traditional pumpkin pie, and cake. It’s just a traditional Thanksgiving meal,” Rodes said.

Everyone in the community was welcome to stop by for a prayer and a tasty meal. Rodes said this annual meal has turned into a tradition people in the Hinton Community look forward to every year.

Rodes said they continue doing this every year to give back to those who may not be so lucky to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal this holiday.

“It’s part of our vision that we feel the Lord has given us to do here in Hinton and with our location we’re right in the middle of Hinton, so it’s a great place to be and easy place for people to get to and we just want to bless people that are needy and needy families and people who may be a little less fortunate than we are,” Rodes said.

Volunteers with the Ministry Place and Chapter of Aglow came together to make sure the food was provided and people could enjoy a good meal.

“It really is amazing how people just get in and help and volunteer and you know God just blesses us, so we’re so thankful for that,” Rodes said.