Frozen Jr. comes to Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)- If you are a fan of warm hugs and some good music then come see Frozen JR. at Tamarack this weekend.

Students working under the Beckley Art Center spent many hours working on this performance. Now, they are ready to kick-off their first performance starting Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 7:30 pm. Zachary Bolon, Director of Performing Arts, said these young performers were gifted with the ability to get to perform on a big stage at Tamarack.

“It’s a good educational opportunity for kids to experience the live theater, and the actual setting and all the cogs in the theater,” Bolon said.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for children. Those can be purchased online or at the door.

There are four performances: