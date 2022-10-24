Skip to content
WVNS
Beckley
50°
Beckley
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
2022 WV Primary
Local News
West Virginia News
Virginia News
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
National News
International News
Covering Washington
Politics from The Hill
COVID-19
Video Center
Automotive News
Press Releases
Top Stories
Wonderland of Trees hosted by the United Way of Southern …
Top Stories
State fair of WV preps for Christmas at the fair!
West Virginia middle schools receive ‘Save The Music’ …
Witches and Warlocks Paddle on the New River this …
West Virginia State Parks discount available for …
Weather
2022 WV Fall Foliage Maps
10-Day Forecast
Closings & Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Severe Weather Desk
StormTracker59 Power Outage Map
StormTracker59 WeatherNet
Stormtracker59 Predictor
Hunting & Fishing Forecast
Pollen Report
Video Forecast
#WeatherTogether
Top Stories
Gloomy and windy fall day for Wednesday as showers …
Video
Top Stories
Showers usher in cooler weather back into the region
Video
A warm and dry Tuesday afternoon, but the showers …
Video
Brush fire risk rises Tuesday, showers Wednesday
Video
We keep the sunshine for Monday and warm temperatures, …
Video
Local
Fayette County
Greenbrier County
McDowell County
Mercer County
Monroe County
Pocahontas County
Raleigh County
Summers County
Wyoming County
Tazewell County (Virginia)
Top Stories
Wonderland of Trees hosted by the United Way of Southern …
Top Stories
State fair of WV preps for Christmas at the fair!
West Virginia middle schools receive ‘Save The Music’ …
Witches and Warlocks Paddle on the New River this …
West Virginia State Parks discount available for …
Sports
Let’sTalk Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
College Sports
The Big Game
Auto Racing
NFL
The Big Game
Top Stories
Ryan surprised, hopeful after getting benched by …
Top Stories
AP source: Eagles acquire 3-time Pro Bowler Quinn …
Top Stories
Hal Steinbrenner plans to have Boone return as manager
Lions owner says she is still confident in team’s …
Schwarber powers Phillies in postseason with mythical …
‘Underdog’ Heinicke changes Washington Commanders …
Stronger Together
TV Schedule
Ask The Doc
Breast Cancer Stories of Strength
Community Calendar
Hispanic Heritage Month
Lottery Numbers
Pet Walking Forecast
Saluting All Veterans Photo Gallery
Spirit of Excellence
Veterans Voices
#WeatherTogether
Digital Desk
Let’sTalk+
Let’sTalk Sports
Crime In The Coalfields
Alexa Flash Briefings
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Entertainment
Contests
Veteran’s Appreciation Boar Hunt Giveaway
59News Umbrella Giveaway
Share Your Stories of Strength Here
Breakfast Club Giveaway
Fan Of The Day
NFL Pro Football Challenge
Saluting All Veterans Photo Gallery
Contest Winners
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
59News Mobile Apps
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Newsletters
How to rescan your TV
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Search
Please enter a search term.
Gaming
Pokémon announces a spooky preview
Top Gaming Headlines
Trending Stories
Missing people in Southern West Virginia
Human remains found in Raleigh County
State fair of WV preps for Christmas at the fair!
Beckley attorney says he plans to sue delegate, West …
What is Amendment 2?
What do purple fence posts mean in West Virginia?
City of Beckley sees an increase in Fentanyl overdoses
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WVNS 59News Daily
SIGN UP NOW