GHENT, WV (WVNS) – Baldur’s Gate 3 is a game of choices, and one of the most pivotal choices you can make in the game is how to build your main character. So let’s take a look at a fun character build for someone who’s looking to do some blasty spellcasting!

This build will take advantage of two classes, both spellcasting classes, to do some major burst damage when you really need it. Specifically, we’ll be using the Tempest Cleric and Draconic Sorcerer to enable us to do massive amounts of lightning damage to targets by giving them the Wet condition and then zapping them with some good old lightning.

As always, your choice of race is up to you. The game allows you to freely assign racial stat bonuses, so any of the races will work. For stats, we’re going to want to focus on charisma, since most of our spellcasting will come from our Sorcerer levels and Sorcerer is a charisma based spellcaster.

Get your starting charisma to 16 and get at least 14 wisdom. Dexterity can be left at 10 since we’ll be wearing heavy armor, and strength can be left at 10 or even dropped to 8 if you need to. I’d advise against going below 10 dexterity though, as having a penalty to dexterity saves is not particularly fun.

For gear, we’re going to be looking for the best heavy armor we can find, a shield, and whatever melee weapon you happen across. There’s a particularly good one that comes from a quest reward fairly early in Act One, when you rescue Counselor Florrick from the burning inn at Waukeen’s Rest.

One of the rewards from that quest is a staff called Spellsparkler. It’s a magical quarterstaff (which can be wielded one handed so you can still use your shield) that gives you two stacks of Lightning Charges every time you deal damage with spells.

Lightning Charges gives you a +1 to your attack rolls and causes your attacks to deal 1 additional lightning damage (this includes spell attacks) per stack. Since we’re all about dealing lightning damage, this is an excellent item which should serve you nicely well into Act 2.

Our first level is going to be Cleric. Unlike many classes, Cleric gains its subclass at first level. We’ll be choosing the Tempest domain. The Tempest domain gives us proficiency in heavy armor and martial weapons as well as two domain spells which are always prepared: Thunderwave and Fog Cloud.

It also gives us a reaction called Wrath of the Storm. It can be activated when you get hit (assuming you haven’t used your reaction for something else) to deal 2d8 of either lightning or thunder damage back to the enemy that hit you. This damage is halved on a successful dexterity saving throw.

The other thing we get to pick at Cleric 1 is our deity. Choice of deity is mostly flavor. It will unlock dialogue options at various points in the game that are tied to the deity you choose. Talos, as the god of storms, is a very thematic choice, but he’s also a chaotic evil deity who may not particularly align with your character’s ideals. That choice is entirely up to you.

We also get some spells here: three cantrips and two 1st level spell slots. For our cantrips, Sacred Flame and Guidance are the two strongest picks. Sacred Flame is the offensive cantrip of choice for Cleric, while Guidance is quite simply one of the strongest cantrips in the game, allowing you to buff yourself or others to add +1d4 to any ability checks (this includes skill checks). For the third choice, Resistance is a decent pickup, as is Light if you don’t have darkvision or Thaumaturgy if you want a bit more social skill utility.

For our level one prepared spells, Bless is probably one of the strongest options we can pick. Cure Wounds is always a strong contender, as is Healing Word and Guiding Bolt. However, for this particular build, we are going to definitely want to pick up Create or Destroy Water.

The reason for this is a very specific in-game mechanic. When something has the Wet condition, it becomes vulnerable to lightning and cold damage. This means it takes double damage from any sources of either lightning or cold damage. This is a very important mechanic for this build, so make sure to keep it in mind as we keep going.

Our second level is going to be Sorcerer 1. There’s a number of reasons for this, but the most important ones revolve around the spell Chromatic Orb and getting to use charisma as our spellcasting stat. There are two bloodline options here that work. Storm Sorcery is the obvious one and is incredibly thematic, but if you’re going for maximum blasting power, we actually want to go with the Draconic bloodline. You’ll want to choose either Blue or Bronze dragon for your draconic ancestry (these are the two dragon types associated with lightning damage).

At Sorcerer 1, we get to learn four cantrips and two spells. For our cantrips, we’ll pick up Shocking Grasp since it does lightning damage. Friends is another great choice here, since our main character is going to be doing a lot of social skill checks throughout the course of the game. We’ll also pick up Ray of Frost because it does cold damage. The fourth one is up to you. Mage Hand is useful utility, Dancing Lights is great if you don’t have darkvision (and didn’t pick *Light* as a cleric cantrip), and Blade Ward can be a very useful defensive trick.

We also get to pick two 1st level Sorcerer spells known. The most important one here is Chromatic Orb. This spell lets us shoot out an orb of elemental energy of a type of our choosing and it’s one of the best early sources of lightning damage. The second one is up to you – there are some excellent options. Thunderwave is a great area of effect spell (that also does thunder damage), Magic Missile is a classic and is great for sniping out low health targets with guaranteed damage. Ice Knife does cold damage which is very useful to us, and Sleep is a powerful control spell. They’re all great choices.

At level 3, we’re going to go back to cleric. This will be our last level in cleric, but it’s a very important one. As a 2nd level cleric, we get access to Channel Divinity, a resource with one charge that recharges on a short rest. In the case of the Tempest domain, we can use this charge to do two different things.

The first is Turn Undead, something all clerics have access to (and an iconic part of the cleric class since the very beginning of Dungeons and Dragons). The second one is far more important though – as a Tempest Cleric, we can use our Channel Divinity on an ability called Destructive Wrath.

What this does is very simple yet very powerful. When we roll thunder or lightning damage, we can choose to spend our Channel Divinity charge and cause the damage to be maximized. This means that, instead of rolling for the damage, it acts as if all the dice rolled the maximum damage. This is an incredibly powerful tool that will allow us to just target a boss or other strong monster and pretty much blast it out of existence.

We also get 2nd level spell slots at this level (although we don’t have any 2nd level spells yet, because we’re only Cleric 2/Sorcerer 1). However, we can use these 2nd level slots to upcast Chromatic Orb to do even more damage.

At this point the core function of the build is complete. On any really dangerous target, we want to give it the Wet condition first. This can be achieved in a number of ways – we can cast Create Water on it or have one of our other party members just throw a jug of water at them. Once the target has the Wet condition, we hit it with a lightning Chromatic Orb and use Destructive Wrath to maximize the damage.

Let’s pause and do a bit of quick math here. Upcasting Chromatic Orb with a 2nd level spell slot, it will do 3d8 lightning damage when it hits. Maximizing that with Destructive Wrath means that it will do 24 damage. If the target has the Wet condition, it is vulnerable to lightning damage, which means any lightning damage it takes is doubled. This means we can do *48* lightning damage to a single target. That is enough to take out pretty much anything you’re going to encounter at level 3, and it only gets better from here.

At level 4, we’re going back to Sorcerer. Sorcerer 2 gives us another very powerful class feature: Metamagic. At Sorcerer 2 we also get our Sorcery Points class feature. This interacts with Metamagic to let us do some very cool tricks. We start off with two Sorcery Points and we get to pick two Metamagics.

Of the four choices we are presented with, Twinned Spell is a must take. It lets us spend a Sorcery Point when we cast a spell to make a spell that would normally only hit one target able to hit an additional target. This means that we can take that 48 damage to one creature and turn it into dealing 48 damage to two creatures. Double value! Doesn’t get better than that. It means in a single turn we can potentially do 96 damage, which is just insane for a 4th level character.

Level 5 brings us Sorcerer 3. This gives us a couple things: we get an additional Sorcery Point, another Metamagic (and some new options to choose from for this), and we also get 2nd level Sorcerer spells. For our metamagic, we’re going to take Quickened Spell. This lets us spend Sorcery Points to make a spell that would normally take an Action take a Bonus Action instead. What this mostly means is that we can now Create Water and Chromatic Orb something in a single turn if we really need to, providing us with insane burst damage potential.

We also get to pick one spell to learn, and we have access to 2nd level spells now. Shatter is a decent option since it does thunder damage (which we can maximize with Destructive Wrath), but there are a bunch of great defensive and utility options to pick from here: Mirror Image, Misty Step, Blur, and See Invisibility are all good options to consider.

At level 6 we’re Sorcerer 4, and this means it’s time to pick a feat! Unfortunately, we’re probably not picking anything fancy here – we’re just going to up our charisma by 2. This makes our spell attacks hit more often and makes the save DCs of our other spells higher.

We get another cantrip here as well. At this point we’ve got all the ones we’re really worried about so pick whichever one you think you’ll get the most use out of. We also get to pick another spell known. This is a great spot to pick up Shatter if you didn’t grab it at Sorcerer 3. In addition, the other 2nd level Sorcerer spells mentioned above are all very useful pickups. We also pick up another Sorcery Point here, bringing us to a total of 4.

Level 7 brings us to Sorcerer 5, and this is a huge power spike. First off we get yet another Sorcery Point (so now we’re up to 5). Most importantly, we finally get 3rd level Sorcerer spells, and this mostly means ones thing: Lightning Bolt!

There are a whole bunch of great options for 3rd level Sorcerer spells, but for now we’re just going to pick Lightning Bolt. This spell shoots a bolt of lightning (what else would it do with a name like Lightning Bolt) that travels in a straight line for 100ft. Everything it touches takes 8d6 lightning damage, taking half as much on a successful dexterity saving throw. Remember what we did to a single target all the way back at level 3? Now we get to do that to a whole bunch of bad guys all at once.

Let’s take another pause for some math. Assuming the targets have the Wet condition (which we can easily do with a quickened Create Water), our Lightning Bolt will deal 8d6 times 2 damage to everything it hits. If we use Destructive Wrath to maximize this, then we’re dealing 48×2 or 96 damage to everything in the line of our Lightning Bolt. Yikes! This has the potential to obliterate entire swathes of enemies at once if we can position things correctly.

Level 8 is Sorcerer 6 (we aren’t going to be going back to cleric). We get another Sorcery Point here, bringing us up to 6 total, and we also get to pick another spell to learn. Haste is a good option here, as is Sleet Storm. This is also where our Draconic bloodline choice is going to pay off. At Sorcerer 6 we gain the Elemental Affinity: Damage and Elemental Affinity: Resistance class features.

Elemental Affinity: Resistance is a somewhat useful defensive trick, allowing us to spend Sorcery Points when we cast a lightning spell to gain resistance to lightning. Neat, but nothing much to talk about.

Elemental Affinity: Damage, on the other hand, is very spicy. This ability says that whenever we cast a spell of the type associated with our Draconic Ancestry (in our case: lightning) we get to add our charisma modifier to the damage. This is going to add another 4 damage (assuming at this point we have a charisma of 19) to every target we hit with Lightning Bolt. This becomes 8 extra damage if we are hitting targets with the Wet condition.

Predictably enough, level 9 is Sorcerer 7. Here we get another Sorcery Point (bringing us up to 7) and we get access to 4th level Sorcerer spells. This gives us some great tricks like Dimension Door, Ice Storm, and Stoneskin.

Surprise surprise, level 10 is Sorcerer 8. We get another feat here, and we’re going to want to max out our charisma. That should leave us with one point leftover – throw it into constitution or any other attribute that is currently at an odd number. We get to pick another spell to learn here as well.

Sorcerer 9 is next, at level 11. Predictably enough, we get another Sorcery Point and we also get access to 5th level Sorcerer spells. Cone of Cold is a great pick here. It doesn’t do thunder or lightning damage so we can’t maximize it, but targets with the Wet condition are still vulnerable to cold damage, making this an absolutely devastating area of effect spell to use if we can’t find an angle for a good Lightning Bolt. Also don’t forget that you can upcast your Lightning Bolts with higher level spell slots to do more damage.

Our last level will be Sorcerer 10. We get another Metamagic here as well as another Sorcery Point. We also get to pick another cantrip as well as learn another Sorcerer spell.

And that’s it. I’d like to credit the YouTube channel ‘d4: D&D Deep Dive’ for the original concept for this build. He has an excellent video about it, although his version of the build uses the Storm Sorcery bloodline rather than Draconic. With all that said, may all your hits be crits and happy gaming!