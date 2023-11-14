GHENT, WV (WVNS) – There’s big news for fans of Baldur’s Gate 3! The game has managed to snag several awards at the 2023 Golden Joystick Awards on November 10, 2023.

This is the first time in the history of the awards that a game has managed to secure accolades in all the categories it was nominated for.

The game itself won awards for best visual design, best storytelling, best game community, PC game of the year, and game of the year. It was also awarded studio of the year and Neil Newbon, the voice of everyone’s favorite vampire companion, Astarion, secured an award for best supporting performer.

The game was released in full for the PC back in August, but many players are still finding joy in it months after the initial release.

One player, Jaclyn LaPine, noted the immersiveness of the world and the depth of the characters. LaPine said, “I’ve had so much fun and created so many characters at this point and I’ve fallen in love with so many of the character’s stories.” Her husband, Brian LaPine, who also plays Baldur’s Gate 3, added, “Even after months of playing through multiple playthroughs, I’m still finding new things I didn’t know were in the game. There are so many little details that you could completely miss. It’s refreshing to play a game that the developers put so much care into the details.”

Erica Harvey contributed her own experience with the title, saying, “It’s incredibly beautiful. So much detail [is] in the designs for NPCs, environments, and gear. Character creation is so vast and open with tons of options for me to create and be imaginative with my characters, and having all the different companions makes it feel like I’m playing DnD at home with my friends.”

With lasting and impactful gameplay, Baldur’s Gate 3 is sure to be a game we’re all still talking about throughout the holiday season.