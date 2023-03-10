ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — Gamers should get ready for an action packed Summer with one of the premier, up-and-coming Collegiate E-Sports Programs in the nation!

Registration is open for Concord University`s E-Sports Summer Camp, which is a camp for ages 9 to 13 years old. It is scheduled to run June 19, 2023 to June 23, 2023 from 9:00 A.M. until 3:00 P.M.

The camp for older children, which is 14 to 18 years old is scheduled to run June 28, 2023 to June 30, 2023 from 9:00 A.M. until 3:00 P.M.

The younger gamer attendees will get two hours of playtime on a specific game each day, in addition to a half-hour of aim training. The games include “Overwatch,” “Fortnite,” and “Rocket League.” Along with games, staff will have lessons and speakers to teach important skills such as communication, teamwork, healthy habits, and leadership skills.

On the last day of camp, a tournament will be held, which will allow participants to create custom team names and logos. There will be 4-6 teams competing in “Overwatch 2,” depending on the number of attendees.

The Older Camp will focus on important skills such as communication, good sportsmanship, time management, and healthy habits. This camp will also give young Esports players the opportunity to explore Concord University`s campus and talk to people in the professional Esport scene.

Game options for the older participants include, “Valorant,” “Call of Duty,” “Super Smash Bros.,” “Rocket League,” “Apex Legends,” “FIFA” and “Overwatch.”

All camps will have time for outdoor play as well.

“We are expecting to give kids a fun and educational experience,” said Jonathan Rose, Esports strategic marketer.

$225 is the cost to attend each camp. A minimum of 15 participants are required for each age group in order for that summer camp to be held. If this does not happen, then there will be a full refund.

To register, visit https:// www.concord.edu/cu-esportssummer- camp. For more information, email Jonathan Rose at jsrose@concord.edu or Austin Clay, Esports director, at akclay@concord.edu.