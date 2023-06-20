GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Fans of ‘Disney Dreamlight Valley’ have recently been treated to a massive update adding to the game’s story, adding more characters, and providing access to a slew of new items.

That is not the only addition they’ve seen recently, though. Gamers have also received bonus items in a variety of ways whether it be new star paths or Twitch drops. June brought with it even more items for those delighting in their adventures in Dreamlight Valley to collect.

‘Disney Dreamlight Valley’ is celebrating Pride Month 2023 by giving players a chance to collect a number of shirts sporting the patterns of different Pride flags. Players aren’t limited to selecting just one either – they can redeem as many of the codes as they would like.

A full list of the codes can be found on the official ‘Disney Dreamlight Valley’ website.