GHENT, WV (WVNS) — ‘Fortnite’ gamers are no strangers to virtual music experiences, but players will soon be treated to another artist’s music via the game.

After partnerships with Ariana Grande, Marshmello, BTS, and Travis Scott, Fortnite is giving the stage to Australian rapper, The Kid LAROI.

The Kid LAROI’s Wild Dream Island Event will start on Friday, January 27, 2023 at 6PM EST. It is during this event that he will feature his brand new single – “Love Again.” That isn’t the only music that gamers will hear during the Fortnite event though. The Kid LAROI will also be featuring three additional unreleased songs.

Throughout the event, players will be able to complete missions to obtain themed items to enhance their gameplay experience including lobby tracks, new loading screen art, and even sprays which act as emotes in the game. There will also be The Kid LAROI skins available for purchase starting on the 26th, but impatient players can rejoice – there is a way to get those cosmetic items early.

Players can take part in a special cup taking place on January 24th, 2023 to gain access to the skins early as well as to earn special banners and emotes.