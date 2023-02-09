GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Hogwarts Legacy’s official release date is February 10, 2023, but fans started their magical adventures early thanks to the early-access that was awarded with many of the preorders.

While reviews have been overwhelmingly positive, the game has not been free of controversy. Its ties to author J. K. Rowling have caused many would-be Hogwarts attendees to boycott the title in its entirety despite the developers’ statements that Rowling had no involvement in the title’s development.

Even with boycotts of the title in abundance, it was announced via the official Hogwarts Legacy Twitter account on February 9, 2023 that the game has already received an impressive award.

On Twitch, a popular streaming site for gamers, the Hogwarts Legacy game was officially named the number one single player game ever on the site with 1.28 million concurrent viewers at its launch.

With the game already breaking records, it will definitely be a title worth watching for future gamers.

Hogwarts is set to release on February 10, 2023 to gamers on Xbox Series X/S and Playstation 5. However, for Nintendo Switch players, they will have to wait until July 25, 2023 to hop into the wizarding world!