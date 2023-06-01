GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Millions of fans are so overjoyed at the new title from one of Nintendo’s flagship series, it has even caught the attention of Guinness World Records as the game broke a record that has not been changed since 2018.

One of the most anticipated sequels from Nintendo, ever, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, has smashed some amazing sales records.

According to Guinness World Records, ‘Tears of the Kingdom’ is the fastest selling Nintendo video game of all time, dethroning the previous record holder, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate which hit shelves in 2018. Tears of the Kingdom sold 10 million copies in its first three days of sale to secure the record held by Super Smash Bros. Ultimate which sold 12.08 million copies in 24 days.

On top of securing the fastest selling Nintendo game of all time record, Tears of the Kingdom also secured the record for fastest selling Legend of Zelda game in the franchise’s 37 years of history. The previous record holder was for the 2011 hit The Legend of Zelda: The Skyward Sword which sold 919,000 units worldwide its first week in the market.

All gamers should feel confident that the gaming industry is showing no signs of slowing down.