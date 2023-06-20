GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Nintendo fans have some exciting news as Nintendo announces their Nintendo Direct will be showcasing new games.

Nintendo reported on Twitter that a Nintendo Direct live event will take place on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 7a.m. PDT. The livestream is reported to last 40 minutes of information focused mainly on Nintendo Switch titles launching this year, including new details on Pikmin 4.

Nintendo’s upcoming games include Pikmin 4, the Switch’s version of Wii Sports: Everybody 1-2-Switch!, and Metroid Prime 4, all expected to have gameplay footage and more details during the Nintendo Direct. Some fans hope to see some details on other future titles such as: Sega’s Sonic Superstars, Bandai Namco’s Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster, Capcom’s Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy, Square Enix’s Lara Croft Collection, and an “HD-2D” remake of Dragon Quest 3.

The livestream will be held on Nintendo’s Youtube channel or the Nintendo website and will be available to watch at 7a.m. PDT.