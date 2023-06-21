GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Nintendo fans have to make some room on their agendas after all the exciting games coming to the Nintendo Switch were announced during Nintendo’s livestream.

Nintendo Direct is the online home for exclusive Nintendo news according to Nintendo’s website, and on June 21, 2023, Shinya Takahashi, the General Manager of Nintendo’s Entertainment Planning & Development Design, along with the Senior Executive Officer of Nintendo, Yoshiaka Koizumi, hosted a 40 minute livestream full of upcoming Nintendo games. Some of Nintendo’s major titles, like Mario and Pokémon have some amazing new games coming within the next year or so.

Check out some of the best announcements made during the 40-minute inside look at Nintendo’s upcoming games.

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet DLC: The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero

Nintendo’s Direct started off with exclusive footage of the latest major title in the Pokémon franchise, Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, showcasing the upcoming two-part DLC announced: The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero. The first part of the DLC is slated to roll out to players in Fall 2023 and will be titled “Part One: The Teal Mask”. The first part of the DLC seems to take place during a traditional Japanese festival in the countryside. Part two of the DLC will be available reportedly in Winter 2023 and will be titled “Part Two: The Indigo Disk”. Seemingly in a new area, players will find themselves on a remote training academy in the middle of the ocean. More detail on the DLC are to be announced at a later date.

Sonic Superstars

Arzest, recruited by Nintendo to work on mini-games, along with the Sonic Team, are bringing a new, fast-paced, side-scrolling, classic Sonic game that itches that nostalgia scratch we’ve all been missing. Speed through 12 never seen zones as any of the 4 classic characters: Sonic, Tails, Knuckles and Amy. Also featuring four-person local co-op gameplay this new Sonic Superstars is sure to be a hit with any Sega fan.

Persona 5 Tactica

A spin-off of the hit Atlus game Persona 5, Persona 5 Tactica is a tactile, strategy game with a chibi art style. Daunting larger heads and cuter expressions, play as the Persona 5 cast in a new world with new friends and foes. Nintendo Direct announced Persona 5 Tactica will be available to purchase Nov. 17, 2023.

Super Mario RPG Remake

Originally published in 1996 on the SNES, Super Mario RPG was an ambitious title crafted from the great RPG company Square Enix and Nintendo in a legendary collaboration and now a remake is in the works. Toting the same characters and story this remake will surely be a great play for fans new and old. Nintendo Direct announced Super Mario RPG will be released on November 17, 2023 and will be available to pre-order from the Nintendo E-shop on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

Luigi’s Mansion Dark Moon

A visually enhanced version of the Nintendo 3DS hit game, Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon, was announced to be in the works during the Nintendo livestream. The follow-up to one of the Nintendo GameCube’s most popular titles, the visually enhanced version of Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon will be available reportedly sometime next year.

Batman Arkham Trilogy

A complete collection of the action story Warner Brothers Batman Arkham series was announced to be coming to the Nintendo Switch. Arkham Asylum, Arkham City and Arkham Knight, along with all the DLC will be available in Fall 2023 as a single, complete package for fans to purchase.

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince is the latest installment in the Dragon Quest games. A spin-off the action RPG Dragon Quest from Square Enix, Dragon Quest Monsters switches up the gameplay by having the player control monsters in battle instead of the typical control you have in Dragon Quest. Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince is the first installment of the series since 2011, ushering a lot of excitement from Square Enix fans as the game will be released in time for 2023 holiday season on December 1, 2023.

Pikmin 4

One of the most energetic announcements from Nintendo, Pikmin 4 is the latest Pikmin game and the first new Pikmin game for the Nintendo Switch. Featuring loads of new features including a four-legged partner, new types of Pikmin and a night mode exploration Pikmin 4 is slated to be one of the most fun and intuitive games coming this year from Nintendo. Pikmin 4 will be released on July 21, 2023 and a demo will be available in the Eshop on June 28. HD versions of Pikmin 1+2 were announced with the announcement of Pikmin 4 and are available for purchase in the Nintendo Eshop as of Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1

With the recent announcement of a new Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater in the works, this Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 is sure to excite any Konami fan. A compilation of Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater the Master Collection also features ports of the original Metal Gear games, Metal gear 1+2, and an NES version of Metal Gear and Snake’s Revenge. This collection is set to be the ultimate collection for Metal Gear fans.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass DLC Wave 5

A part of the wave rollout of new content Mario Kart 8 is getting, the Booster Course Pass DLC features a new map and new characters from previous Mario Kart games. This DLC is set to released in Summer 2023.

Move It: Wario Style

The latest from Warioware, Move It: Wario Style is a fun game sure to get you moving. Featuring single player, or two player local co-op, players will use two joy-cons to register movement as they play more than 200 micro games. Move It: Wario Style will be released Nov. 3, 2023.

Super Mario Bros: Wonder

A brand new 2-D side-scrolling Mario Bros. adventure was the final announcement at Nintendo’s Direct. Players will experience a new world with new powers, the Wonder power, as they jump, run and smash their way to the flag. Super Mario Bros: Wonder will be released October 20, 2023.

With some of their most major titles receiving exciting updates and announcements, the Nintendo Direct was full of games anyone can enjoy. For all the latest Direct news, visit Nintendo’s website.