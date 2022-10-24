GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Fans of the popular Pokémon franchise are excited for the release of the newest titles in the series: “Pokémon Scarlet & Violet.”

With a little under a month left until the release, the trailers promoting the newest additions to the game continually drop on the official YouTube page regularly.

The newest announcement was put out on October 24, 2022 and featured a spooky theme just in time for Halloween. The trailer, which drops on October 25th at 9AM (EST), promises an emphasis on ghosts that will appear in the new title.

Ghosts have been featured in the game since the release of the first titles in the 1990’s with more added in each following generation.