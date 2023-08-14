GHENT, WV (WVNS) – A recent Pokémon Presents held on August 8, 2023 gave gamers looking forward to Pokémon’s newest DLC something they have not had since the announcement of the additional content back in February – a release date.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s DLC, which is referred to as “The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero,” will be broken up into two installments.

The first, “The Teal Mask,” has officially been announced to hit the eshop on September 13, 2023. Although the second wave, “The Indigo Disk,” has not been given an exact release date, the trailer does say it is planned to release in winter of 2023, which is not long after the first wave.

During this new trailer for the DLC, fans also got a taste of what they would be paying for when they made their purchase.

Multiple returning pokémon were shown off in the trailer including cramorant, magmar, skarmory, and even zebstrika, a pokémon that has not been in a game for about five generations.

There were also new pokémon introduced. Dripplin, a candy apple pokémon with a grass-dragon typing, will be making its first appearance as an evolution to applin. Archaludon, a steel-dragon, will also be joining the game as an evolution to the already fairly formidable duraludon.

There are also new paradox pokémon making their way into the game! Previously, pokemon trainers were introduced to Walking Wake, a seemingly prehistoric version of the legendary pokémon Suicune. Now, another of the Johto trio is making its debut as a paradox – Raikou.

The paradox version of this pokémon will be called Raging Bolt and has an unusual appearance that may be based on a brontosaurus.

Cobalion will also be a new paradox. This pokémon will be the futuristic paradox and will have a sleek, mecha look to it. It will be called Iron Crown.

The Teal Mask expansion will also be adding a new photo mode with the addition of the “roto-stick.” This essentially acts as a selfie stick for the player’s in-game phones. Players will also be able to direct their pokemon for more aesthetically pleasing photos.

If pokemon photography does not entice you, you can try your hand at the “Ogre Oustin’” minigame. Up to three people can participate. The goal is to pop balloons and bring berries back to a berry table. You can earn mochi that can help to mold your pokémon into the ideal battling creature through playing the game. An example given was the “fresh-start mochi” which will reset the base effort values of a pokémon’s stats, something that was a painstaking process done with berries before.

Once The Indigo Disk comes out, those stat points will start to become more important. The Indigo Disk will have a more battle focused area for players with its own battle league, referred to as the BB League. You will have to complete trials for four powerful trainers and battle them to become the strongest trainer at Blueberry Academy.

Those who have played other Pokemon games will recognize the term “BP,” which will be earned in the second half of the DLC, from the days of the battle tower in other entries in the franchise. Typically, BP would be slow to earn but very valuable due to the ability to exchange them for rare items.

Though much is still left to be uncovered about the DLC, pokéfans are excited nonetheless!