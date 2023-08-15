GHENT, WV (WVNS) – A recent Pokémon Presents offered updates on a slew of the franchise’s titles including one of the newest apps – Pokémon Sleep.

Pokémon Sleep was released on July 17, 2023 in the U.S. and has been receiving regular updates and bug fixes.

Pokémon trainers can now expect one of those updates to include the app’s first event!

Pokémon Sleep is set to launch their “Good Sleep Days.” These days will happen when the moon is full. The announcement promises extra “drowsy power,” the energy that allows for encounters with other pokémon, during these times.

This means that getting a good night’s sleep during a full moon will prove extra useful to those searching for rare or even shiny pokémon!