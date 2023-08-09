GHENT, WV (WVNS) – Pokémon trainers from all over eagerly awaited the latest news from the franchise, counting down the moment to a Pokémon Presents on August 8, 2023.

The presentation was rich with news, even if that news wasn’t about a Pokemon Black and White remake that many fans anticipated seeing among the announcements.

Some of the biggest news came in the form of an event and a gift pokémon.

Those who have played the franchise’s Scarlet and Violet titles will be familiar with Tera raid battles featuring pokémon sporting the “mightiest mark.” Only one of the marked versions of these pokémon can be caught per save file and they typically pose a lofty challenge for trainers, oftentimes equipped with a Tera typing that makes them immune to their primary weaknesses or a Tera typing that adds a significant buff to their already substantial offensive power.

The highly recognizable and formidable pokémon Mewtwo will be making its debut in Tera raids. The Mewtwo event will run from September 1, 2023 until September 17, 2023 and will be a 7-star raid.

Promotional images of Mewtwo suggest that it will have a psychic Tera typing, bolstering the power of psychic type moves it uses in battle; which it already gets a bonus on since it shares the typing.

But what is Mewtwo without its rival, Mew? The Pokémon Presents also provided a code for trainers to get their very own mew! With the code ‘GETYOURMEW’, anyone with internet connection and a copy of Scarlet or Violet can have the much beloved floating pink cat as a member of their team.

Mew has a randomized Tera type so some trainers may walk away luckier than others. Regardless, Mew will have a bonus during the raids against its clone adversary, Mewtwo. The Mew event ends on September 17, 2023, so be sure to pick it up!