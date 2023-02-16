GHENT, WV (WVNS) – Streamers of all kinds will be gathering together in just a matter of months!

The popular streaming site, Twitch, will be hosting TwitchCon 2023 in two different locations this year. TwitchCon Paris will be at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles on July 8th and 9th, 2023 and there will also be another chance to attend when TwitchCon hits Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Convention Center on October 20th through 22nd, 2023.

In their announcement on their blog, Twitch referred to this upcoming TwitchCon as “An epic celebration of the streamers, games, chatters, mods, cosplayers, communities, and more that bring us all together.”

They also went on to state that they intend to have live performances, meet and greets, artist showcases, and even some surprises.

You don’t have to be a streamer to attend! The blog also boasts plenty of activities for non-streamers.

If you can’t make the event, TwitchCon will also be streamed in French and English.