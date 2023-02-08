GHENT, WV (WVNS) — From the beginning of even the earliest video games, there has always been a type of ‘console war’ that spawns some of the most advanced, futuristic consoles.

Early ‘console wars’ consisted of gaming-superpower Nintendo going up against the up and coming Sega. As games, graphics, and other technology improved, newer companies took advantage of these improvements to unveil their own console.

In September 1995, Sony released their first edition of their respective console, the Playstation. Throughout the second half of the nineties, Sony and Nintendo went head to head with the Nintendo 64 battling the Playstation for gaming supremacy.

It wasn’t until November 15, 2001, when tech-giant Microsoft decided they wanted to join the party. Thus, the original Xbox console was revealed.

Since then, the three gaming giants have released competing consoles every few years, ranging from handheld devices like the PSP (Playstation Portable) to the Nintendo Switch. When it comes to the physical gaming console, while the Nintendo Switch can be used both ways, many tend to point to the Playstation and Xbox. Currently, Sony is up to the PlayStation 5 (PS5), while Microsoft is on to the Xbox Series X/S.

According to gaming news network IGN, Sony’s Playstation 2 is currently the top selling gaming console of all-time. It was announced on February 7, 2023, that the Nintendo Switch moved into spot number three.

But, the real question many wonder is what West Virginia’s favorite gaming console is.

According to a study from Japan-101 which used Google Search data, the Xbox Series X is West Virginia’s favorite console! However, Virginia’s favorite console is the Nintendo Switch.

Check out the full list below!