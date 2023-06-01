GHENT, WV (WVNS) — The gates of hell have opened and hell is rampant in Sanctuary again. Will you be the hero to vanquish Lilith?

Not without knowing what time Diablo IV comes to your region you won’t!

It has been almost a decade since the last Diablo title from Blizzard, but Diablo IV is finally here. The title officially launches June 6, 2023, but customers had the option to buy a deluxe or ultimate edition of the game that includes early access to the full game on top of some premium cosmetics for various Blizzard games.

Customers with the upgraded versions were confirmed to have early access by Blizzard President Mike Ybarra via Twitter for four full days prior to the game’s worldwide launch. Diablo IV’s early access release dates are:

US West – 4p.m. PDT on June 1

US East – 7p.m. EDT on June 1

UK – 12a.m. BST on June 2

Europe – 1a.m. CET on June 2

South Korea – 8a.m. KST on June 2

Australia – 9a.m. AEST on June 2

Those who purchased the regular version will have to wait until the following dates for the full game release:

US West – 4p.m. PDT on June 5

US East – 7p.m. EDT on June 5

UK – 12a.m. BST on June 6

Europe – 1a.m. CET on June 6

South Korea – 8a.m. KST on June 6

Australia – 9a.m. AEST on June 6

Diablo 4 is set to release on PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles, and both sets of release times apply to every platform.

Stick with 59News for more gaming news!