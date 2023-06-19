GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Bethesda fans are itching to gear up and soar the cosmos in the expansive company’s latest main title release since 2018, but some fans are displeased with the reported framerate lock.

Starfield is Bethesda’s Todd Howard’s latest lead director project and is aiming to be one of their most anticipated titles to date. First announced in 2018, the game quickly was the talk of the gaming industry and excitement continues to grow as the game’s launch date, September 6, 2023, draws closer and closer.

As most fans gather anticipation as each new gameplay trailer harks the game’s launch date closer, some fans are quite displeased with Todd Howard’s decision to lock the framerates at 30 frames per second. According to an interview from Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer, the frame rate lock was a creative choice and not a platform issue.

To understand why locking the framerate to 30fps, let’s take a look at just how big the world of Starfield is. In an interview Todd Howard had with IGN, Howard explained just the main story is expected to be 20 percent larger than the main story in Skyrim or Fallout 4 which was an estimated 25hr to complete. Not only is the main story larger, the world itself is much more expansive than the worlds presented in Skyrim or Fallout 4. In the gameplay trailer it was revealed that there were over 1000 planets to explore in the world of Starfield, making the map much more adventurous as previous titles as each new planet can be explored thoroughly.

Understanding the expansive worlds in Starfield shines some new light on the framerate topic, and the gameplay trailer had a small hint that perfectly explains the issue. In the 2023 Xbox Games Showcase, gameplay is shown of one of the game developers making a joke about stealing people’s sandwiches from other planets. Hilarious in nature, but this joke is the exact reason 30fps was chosen as a creative choice.

In the expansive world of Starfield, players can explores thousands of planets that have thousands of items to obtain on them. Then players can amass a horde of space treasure from various locations in their inventory and the game tracks every single item on every single planet for you to have some interaction with. At 60fps, the fidelity of the visual aspect of the game would surely suffer as the game would be potentially struggling to access all these items at a moment’s notice, making the 30fps a creative choice from Bethesda’s Todd Howard to keep the visuals as seamless as possible.