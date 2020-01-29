Ghent Blood Drive to honor victims of 2007 explosion

GHENT, WV (WVNS)- To honor the lives lost in January 2007 during an explosion that devestated the Ghent community, the community is coming together to put on an annual Ghent Blood Drive.

It will takes place on January 30, 2020; the 13th anniversary of the explosion. The event starts at 1 p.m. at the Ghent Fire Department and goes until 6 p.m.

Hazel Burroughs lost a loved one in the explosion and said it’s a great way for the community to honor those lost by simply giving back. She said all are welcome to come and give blood.

“Anybody, come on in! You might have to wait a few minutes, but usually it’s not very long. Everybody can come and give blood,” Burroughs said.

The blood drive is held with thanks to the American Red Cross.