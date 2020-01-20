Breaking News
McDowell County deputies search for missing woman
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Golden Bears give back to their community

Digital Desk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

59News Online

Top Stories 1/20/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Stories 1/20/2020"

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a day for many to reflect, but it is also a day where many give back to their community.

WVU Tech’s campus is filled with many young adults who took the day to give back to their community. In fact, nearly 200 students went out in groups across the Beckley area to spend some time lending an extra hand.

59 News was able to catch a group of students at Beckley-Stratton middle school. William Wormsbecher was one of the students working on ways to clean things up for the younger students.

“Painting the bathrooms and making it look nice, we had little wipes and were cleaning the tables and making it cleaner,” Wormsbecher said.

Also part of the group was Amelia Dorman, who said doing those things made her feel like she made in difference in her own community.

“I mean it feels really good because we’re giving back to the community and we’re helping all these students have more supplies and goods available to them,” Dorman said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Two men caught on camera, wanted in Beckley burglary case

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two men caught on camera, wanted in Beckley burglary case"

Princeton wrestling on the rise

Thumbnail for the video titled "Princeton wrestling on the rise"

Investigators believe gang activity involved in Mercer County homicide

Thumbnail for the video titled "Investigators believe gang activity involved in Mercer County homicide"

New recovery facility opens in Princeton

Thumbnail for the video titled "New recovery facility opens in Princeton"

New three digit hotline to prevent suicide

Thumbnail for the video titled "New three digit hotline to prevent suicide"

No charges filed in Greenbrier County shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "No charges filed in Greenbrier County shooting"

Par 59

More Par59