Greenbrier Historical Society opens civil rights exhibit in time for Black History Month

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) - As Black History Month continues, the Greenbrier Historical Society decided to pay homage to civil rights activists then and now.

This week, they opened an exhibit inside Lewisburg City Hall, which breaks down the progression of civil rights both nationwide and right here in West Virginia. Greenbrier Historical Society Executive Director, Nora Venezky, emphasized how important it is to understand the local scope of racial segregation's dark history.

"There's a lot of difficult topics and some histories that a lot of people aren't necessarily aware of," Venezky. "[They] are very important to this area... We really wanted to get [that] across to the community."

The exhibit is on display through the end of April.