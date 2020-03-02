Hand washing recommended over hand sanitizer

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — People across the globe are trying to kill germs and stop the spread of viruses.

Medical experts are recommending everyone wash their hands. While hand sanitizer is something easy to carry around, Candance Hurd, Administrator at the Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, said hand sanitizers will work in a pinch, but washing your hands is the best option for keeping germs away.

“If you’re in a situation where you don’t have soap and water to wash your hands, using a hand sanitizer is a good alternative. But, we do stress the use of soap and water,” Hurd said.

