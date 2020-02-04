Health professionals talk when to keep your child home from school when sick

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Staff, administration, and students in schools across the nation fight the flu bug this time each year. Candance Hurd, Director of Nursing and Administrator at Beckley Raleigh County Health Department, said there are several symptoms of the flu people should look for.

“An increase temperature running a low-grade fever or even a high-grade fever, sore throat, cough, people feel achy and very tired. Young children and older people can have some stomach upsets, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea with it also,” Hurd said.

These symptoms are easily spread as children walk through the hallways at school. Hurd said parents should keep their kids home if they start to experience any of these symptoms because of how quickly those germs spread. She also said not to send your child back to school until their fever is gone.

“If you notice your child is running a fever, of course they need to stay home until 24 hours after that fever is gone without any fever-reducing medications. That means no fever without tylenol or motrin. It’s important to keep them home until they’re feeling better to decrease the spread,” Hurd said.

Besides keeping your kid at home while they are sick, Hurd said to take them to the doctor if symptoms persist or worsen over time.

“If there’s ever a question as a parent, make certain you call your health care provider. They are happy to talk with you and tell you if you need to be seen,” Hurd said.

Hurd also said the health department is available to help and people can contact their staff by calling (304)-252-8531 ext. 0.