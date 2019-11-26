High winds cause for dangers on the roads

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — With high winds approaching the area soon, it is important for high-profile vehicles, such as trucks, to be prepared when hitting the roads. It is important to make sure drivers travel with a light load so they do not blow over as easily.

Making sure all cargo is secured and doors are tightly shut to prevent from anything shifting around. If you need to reduce your speed, travel in the right-hand lane and turn on your hazard lights.

All of these can help you stay safe when driving.