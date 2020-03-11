Hinton city officials working on cable access channel

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Hinton city officials are working on renewing a franchise agreement. City Manager Cris Meadows told 59 News every few years they meet with a representative to discuss the details.

Meadows said he met with a Suddenlink representative to bring back a cable access channel. He said that could open the door for many opportunities.

“Sometimes they would broadcast the lady Bobcat basketball game or football game, or something like that. It was nice for the community to be able to see. Also, I guess with capabilities now to be able to broadcast the city council meeting or some other live event may be out there,” Meadows said.

Meadows said they are looking at providing a program to help provide cable and internet to low income homes. The Suddenlink representative is working to get a franchise agreement together for next Tuesday’s City Council Meeting.