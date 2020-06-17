Hinton Railroad Days Festival postponed until next year

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Hinton Railroad Days has been a local staple and tourist attraction that brings hundred of people to Hinton. Mayor Joe Blankenship said it has been over 50 years since the festival started.

Organizer, Pat Hanifin, told 59 News COVID-19 concerns forced them to postpone the event and hold it next year.

“We discovered that it was not feasible, just simply not feasible. The requirements are too rigid,” Hanifin said.

Mayor Joe Blankenship said this impacts more than the people who visit for the event; the event is great for the local economy.

“School functions, like our band, they usually have a place to sell as well. I don’t know the actual dollar amount impact, but we usually have 60 to 75 vendors at the event,” Blankenship said.

Hanifin said he, Blankenship, and other leaders with the Hinton Railroad Museum Board of Directors, and the Hinton Railroad Days Committee made the decision to postpone the event originally scheduled for October 22, 23, 24, and 25, 2020. He said the community, a community made up of those most vulnerable to COVID-19, was the reason for postponing.

“We did not want to expose our community to that kind of risk. It really got down to something that simple. We’ve been successful thus far and we feel that is the way it should stay,” Hanifan explained.