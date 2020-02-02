How pizza delivery drivers stay safe for the Big Game

SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) — Every year, people gather around their televisions for the Big Game. Calls will start pouring into pizza shops as the game kicks-off.

Michael McPeake is the delivery driver at Zappers Pizza. He said his day starts not with driving, but with a little preparation in-house before the rush starts.

“We’ll go inside to the back and fold all the pizza boxes ahead of time. We’ve got a certain amount of space we fill up with the pizza boxes. You never know how busy you’re going to be that day,” McPeake said.

Once people gather to watch the game, McPeake will spend the night driving door to door to deliver the pizza pies. He said there is a lot of uncertainty when knocking on someone’s door.

“People will freak out over the dog being behind the door. The first thing someone will say is they’re trying to get the dog back into another room,” McPeake said.

Even though many regular customers call in to have pizza delivered, busier nights like these can send the pizza delivery drivers off to unknown places, where they are not sure who will be at the door. McPeake said there is one thing he does to keep him safe when getting ready to get out of the car to deliver.

“If I’m being honest, I look for a vehicle they have in the driveway. Sometimes people will be walking back and forth from houses and I make sure someone’s there when I get there. I don’t know what’s in the yard, or if I knock on the door I don’t know if it’s going to be open or not,” McPeake said.