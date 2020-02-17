JJN Multimedia Company to award scholarship to one lucky High School Senior

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Seniors in Raleigh, McDowell, Wyoming, Mercer, Mingo, Logan, or Monroe counties are being asked to enter a scholarship competition hosted by JJN Multimedia. The winner will receive $2,000.

To enter, high school seniors must submit a 60 second video with the theme of “My Dream Is…” The deadline is March 1, 2020. The top ten submissions will be posted to JJN Multimedia’s Facebook Page for people to select the lucky winner.

JD Belcher is the owner of the company. He said this is just one way he can help students follow their dreams.

“Not only are you trying to figure out what you’re trying to do with your career, most likely you’ll be paying your own bills, and all of this stuff starts hitting at once. So spur of the moment, we just wanted to do something to give back to the youth in our area, which we believe is our future,” Belcher said.

Seniors can submit their videos to the company’s facebook page or to jd@jjnmultimedia.com.