JJN Multimedia Company to award scholarship to one lucky High School Senior

Digital Desk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

59News Online

Top Stories February 17th

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Stories February 17th"

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Seniors in Raleigh, McDowell, Wyoming, Mercer, Mingo, Logan, or Monroe counties are being asked to enter a scholarship competition hosted by JJN Multimedia. The winner will receive $2,000.

To enter, high school seniors must submit a 60 second video with the theme of “My Dream Is…” The deadline is March 1, 2020. The top ten submissions will be posted to JJN Multimedia’s Facebook Page for people to select the lucky winner.

JD Belcher is the owner of the company. He said this is just one way he can help students follow their dreams.

“Not only are you trying to figure out what you’re trying to do with your career, most likely you’ll be paying your own bills, and all of this stuff starts hitting at once. So spur of the moment, we just wanted to do something to give back to the youth in our area, which we believe is our future,” Belcher said.

Seniors can submit their videos to the company’s facebook page or to jd@jjnmultimedia.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Mercer County students raise money for people in need of warm bed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mercer County students raise money for people in need of warm bed"

Students adjusting well to new Mercer County elementary school

Thumbnail for the video titled "Students adjusting well to new Mercer County elementary school"

Projected jail expenses leave questions unanswered for county commissioners

Thumbnail for the video titled "Projected jail expenses leave questions unanswered for county commissioners"

Doctors, law enforcement weigh in following deaths of two seniors

Thumbnail for the video titled "Doctors, law enforcement weigh in following deaths of two seniors"

Students learn about heart on Valentine's Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Students learn about heart on Valentine's Day"

Florists don't have time to stop and smell the roses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florists don't have time to stop and smell the roses"

Par 59

More Par59