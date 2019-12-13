Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

King Tut employee celebrates 40 years on the job

Digital Desk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

59News Online

Top Stories for Dec. 13, 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Stories for Dec. 13, 2019"

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)- Diana Hamilton was only twenty-four years old when she started working in the kitchen at King Tut Drive-In in Beckley.

Over the span of forty years, she’s moved her way around the restaurant, through the kitchen, to the grill, and now as a manager. Even though her position has changed, she said her love for the hard work and the people she meets every single day never will.

“It’s a reward. You know, you get to know people just by their orders. I’m usually writing their name down when talking to them because I recognize their voice and recognize their order,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton also said the people she works with daily have become a family to her as well.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley sends Christmas greeting to the community

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley sends Christmas greeting to the community"

Investigation underway after fatal shooting in Fayette County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Investigation underway after fatal shooting in Fayette County"

Local swimmer pushes for new Greenbrier County Aquatic Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local swimmer pushes for new Greenbrier County Aquatic Center"

Local businesses learn how to promote on Facebook

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local businesses learn how to promote on Facebook"

Heroes 4 Hire holds fundraiser

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heroes 4 Hire holds fundraiser"

Theatre WV to hold auditions for upcoming play

Thumbnail for the video titled "Theatre WV to hold auditions for upcoming play"

Par 59

More Par59