King Tut employee celebrates 40 years on the job

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)- Diana Hamilton was only twenty-four years old when she started working in the kitchen at King Tut Drive-In in Beckley.

Over the span of forty years, she’s moved her way around the restaurant, through the kitchen, to the grill, and now as a manager. Even though her position has changed, she said her love for the hard work and the people she meets every single day never will.

“It’s a reward. You know, you get to know people just by their orders. I’m usually writing their name down when talking to them because I recognize their voice and recognize their order,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton also said the people she works with daily have become a family to her as well.