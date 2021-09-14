Kroger and Instacart team up to provide nationwide Kroger Delivery Now service

(WFXR) — Kroger has a new service for customers to help them get their groceries and household items in 30 minutes or less.

It’s called Kroger Delivery Now. The virtual convenience store gives customers the option to choose among 25,000 items such as meals, snacks, last-minute ingredients, over-the-counter medications, diapers and other items. These items are then delivered straight to your doorstep.

“Kroger Delivery Now is a game-changer for the e-commerce industry,” said Lori Raya, president of Kroger Mid-Atlantic. “The new service uniquely offers access to unmatched selection and value and delivers from early in the morning to late at night.”

Kroger teamed up with Instacart to create this nationwide service. Kroger and Instacart first teamed up back in 2017 offering two-hour grocery delivery to customers. Then in 2019, the companies expanded their partnership to include alcohol delivery across 15 states.

“Kroger Delivery Now reinforces our commitment to leading with fresh and accelerating with digital, as our customers increasingly expect fresh food on demand,” said Raya. “We’re excited to continue expanding our seamless grocery experience and providing our customers with what they need and want when it matters most – regardless how they choose to shop with us.”

For more information about the Kroger Delivery Now service, visit the Kroger or Instacart websites.