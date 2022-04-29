(WHNT) – Looking for a job? Kroger is hiring.
The company will be hosting a hiring fair for thousands of open roles across the Nashville Division Saturday afternoon. This hiring event has a twist – it’s hybrid, so virtual and on-site interviews will be conducted.
The Nashville Division includes 90 stores across North Alabama, Middle and East Tennessee, and Southern Kentucky.
Open roles across the Division include:
- Store leaders
- Customer service managers
- Fulfillment center associates
- E-commerce specialists
- Digital marketing managers
- Software engineers
- Data architects
- Delivery drivers
- Warehouse workers
- Machine operators
- Category and procurement managers
- Financial analysts
- Pharmacists
- Pharmacy technicians
- Project managers
- Administrative support
For more information and registration information for the fair, which will be held from 1-5 p.m. CT, visit Kroger’s website.