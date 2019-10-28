Late photojournalist remembered at Tazewell High

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — Aaron Smeltzer was working at WYFF in South Carolina when asked to cover severe weather in North Carolina in May of 2018. He was one of two journalists who died covering the storm. WYFF News Director Bruce Barkley said Aaron had a great work ethic and a great personality.

“He was a great spirit. Aaron was the kind of guy that took assignments with enthusiasm. He not only went out and fulfilled assignments, but he’s also somebody that would help other people while he was out there in the field. So he was just a guy that loved our industry. He made great relationships with people in the community and he loved making a difference in the stories he told,” Barkley said.

On Monday, October 28, 2019, Tazewell High School unveiled a renovated media/library center as a way to honor an alumni who was taken from the world too soon. Principal Jerry Smith said the memory of the Class of 2000 graduate will live on at the school.

“Because of his contributions, we have a 21st century media center the entire school and town can be proud of as well,” Smith said.

It took a village to make this come to life. The Tazewell Community, as well as WYFF and Hearst Television, worked to create a space that Barkley hopes will one day inspire future journalists to follow their dreams.

“Well I hope this will give them the technology to learn how we do things and how we edit and how we put together our stories. Hopefully somebody will have the talents within them and explore it with the technology they have in their hands,” Barkley said.

Aaron’s mom, Sharon Mabe, said this was the perfect creation to let his memory and legacy live on in the Tazewell community.

“He would be so proud of this in his memory. He would just love it and be so proud. I am so proud of him,” Mabe said.