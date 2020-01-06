Breaking News
UPDATE: Police search for suspect in Princeton, WV drive-by shooting investigation
Lead ammo harms animals yearly

Top Stories - Monday, Jan. 6, 2020

BROOKS, WV (WVNS) — Wendy Perrone, Executive Director at Three Rivers Avian Center, said she currently has seven dead bald eagles to send to US Official Wildlife Service. The cause of death is lead poisoning.

One common way for birds to contract lead poisoning is from left over ammunition from hunting season. Perrone said Three Rivers Avian Center consistently sees birds harmed or killed from ingesting lead ammunition hunters use in their guns.

“Lead bullets, when they pierce the body, immediately start fragmenting. You can see it on an X-Ray. You may not see it with your eyes, but you’ll see it on an X-Ray. It takes less than the tip of an eraser pencil of lead to kill a bald eagle,” Perrone said.

It is common to find birds harmed or dead from lead poisoning in the winter months. But Perrone said this type of ammo affects more than just the birds in the area.

“With lead, what they’ve done is basically baited a trap that’s going to kill animals. It doesn’t just kill birds, it kills the foxes and the coyotes and raccoons and possums, and a lot of other animals that come to get free food,” Perrone said.

Using lead ammunition can also cause harm to humans if a person eats an animal killed by lead ammo. There is alternative ammo to use that is lead-free and safer for everyone. Perrone said it is also similar in price to lead ammo. She said to be smart and that will keep everyone, including the environment, safe.

