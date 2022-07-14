GHENT, WV (WVNS) – If you’ve seen our livestreamed webcast Let’s Talk+, then you know we’re building an interactive entertainment show to bring to you every other Wednesday.

What you don’t know yet is that we need your help for our upcoming episode. We want every musically inclined viewer to show us their stuff by participating in a performance for episode 5! The best part is all you have to do is record yourself and send it to 59News on Facebook or via E-mail at Letstalk@wvnstv.com.

We need you the viewers to show your West Virginia talent and send a video of yourself playing the iconic song ‘Country Roads’ on any instrument you play. We’ll feature your video on the episode for Logan, Claudia, and our guests to react to.

Phillip Bowen, the dynamic singer songwriter famous for many things including his fiddle skills on TikTok, is the guest who will be joining Logan and Claudia for episode 5 of Let’s Talk+. His skills, a new location, and the participation of special guests will contribute to a brand new musically focused episode of Let’s Talk+.